Police investigating an alleged attempted robbery in the south of Edinburgh have arrested a man.

A CCTV appeal was launched following the alleged incident, which reportedly occurred at around 6.25pm on Monday, October 7 in the Prestonfield Avenue area of the city.

Officers said a 28-year-old man has now been arrested and charged. He will appear in court on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Following our CCTV appeal regarding an attempted robbery in the Prestonfield Avenue area of Edinburgh around 6.25pm on Monday, 7 October, 2024, a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

“He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 25 March.”

