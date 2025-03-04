Edinburgh crime: Edinburgh police arrest man, 28, after 'attempted robbery' in city
A CCTV appeal was launched following the alleged incident, which reportedly occurred at around 6.25pm on Monday, October 7 in the Prestonfield Avenue area of the city.
Officers said a 28-year-old man has now been arrested and charged. He will appear in court on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Following our CCTV appeal regarding an attempted robbery in the Prestonfield Avenue area of Edinburgh around 6.25pm on Monday, 7 October, 2024, a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged.
“He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 25 March.”
