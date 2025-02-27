Police in Edinburgh have released an image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries into an attempted robbery in the south of the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred at around 6.25pm on Monday, October 7 in the Prestonfield Avenue area of Edinburgh. The man is described as being of heavy build, around 5ft 4 inches in height and aged in his early to mid-30s. He also has short, dark hair.

The man pictured may be able to assist police enquiries regarding an attempted robbery in Prestonfield Avenue, Edinburgh | Police Scotland

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black hooded jumper, a black body warmer, dark three-quarter-length trousers and black trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Christopher Stewart said: “I would urge the man pictured or anyone who may recognise him to contact us. If you have any information about this incident, please get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3000 of 7 October, 2024. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.