Edinburgh crime: Police share image of man following attempted robbery in Prestonfield Avenue
The incident occurred at around 6.25pm on Monday, October 7 in the Prestonfield Avenue area of Edinburgh. The man is described as being of heavy build, around 5ft 4 inches in height and aged in his early to mid-30s. He also has short, dark hair.
At the time of the incident he was wearing a black hooded jumper, a black body warmer, dark three-quarter-length trousers and black trainers.
Detective Constable Christopher Stewart said: “I would urge the man pictured or anyone who may recognise him to contact us. If you have any information about this incident, please get in touch as soon as possible."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3000 of 7 October, 2024. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.