Police have launched an investigation after a man was rushed to hospital after a serious assault and robbery in Edinburgh.

The incident took place around 10.15pm on Thursday, November 10 2022, on Ferry Road, Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim, a 46-year-old man, was assaulted and robbed, resulting in serious injuries.

Police have launched an investigation after a man was rushed to hospital after a serious assault and robbery in Edinburgh.

Police have now released images of a man that they wish to speak to as they believe he may have information that can assist with an investigation.

The male shown in the images is described as being a white male, in his late teens to early 20’s, around 5ft 8 to 5ft 10 inches in height, slim build, shaved dark hair and was wearing a black t-shirt, light grey jogging bottoms and light coloured trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Chris Docherty, from Edinburgh CID, said: “This incident was highly distressing for the victim and we're eager to trace the man pictured. The male victim in this incident sustained a serious injury and was treated at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

“I am asking that the male pictured in the images to make contact with police in order that further enquiries can be conducted. I am also asking members of the public that if they recognise this individual to contact police.”

Advertisement Hide Ad