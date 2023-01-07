Another Corsa has been stripped for parts in the middle of the night as local police launch an investigation.

The car was parked Park Crescent in Loanhead when it was targeted.

Owner Chris Petrie explained how he had parked the car on the side street after damaging a tyre on a pothole in the area.

The 26-year-old transport worker had been awaiting a tyre fitter to come and fix his car on Friday, and when they went out to the car together, they found it damaged and stripped.

He explained: “The windows were smashed and the front was completely gone.

"I’ve never seen anything like it.

"They made a clean job of it.”

Chris explained that he had left his car there on New Year’s Day, where it was awaiting the mechanic, and he believes the isolation of the street might have been a factor in why his car was targeted.

"The streetlights are damaged on that street, and there aren’t any houses directly on it, and I suppose in the middle of the night…

"I had never really heard of this happening, but after it happened to me I heard from lots of people who had seen similar incidents."

Police are also investigating an incident in Ratho where the owner discovered their Corsa had been smashed and the engine harvested, also on Friday night.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police are investigating the theft of car parts from two vehicles in Ratho, Edinburgh and Loanhead, Midlothian.

"The first incident was reported to police around 7.10 am on Friday, 6 January 2023, and happened in Wilkie View, Ratho, Edinburgh.

"The second incident took place in Park Crescent, Loanhead.

"Enquiries into both thefts are at a very early stage."

Edinburgh mum, Julie Kelly, found that her Corsa had been damaged and parts taken from where it was parked near Calder View on Wednesday.

She told the Edinburgh Evening News: ““Just trying to get on in this current climate is hard enough for families, and these vile people do this and are getting away with it, something has to be done.”