An Edinburgh man and two women from Aberdeen have been named as the three people who died in a devastating Perth hotel fire this week. Keith Russell, 38, perished in the blaze at the New County Hotel alongside the sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, aged 44, and Sharon McLean, aged 47.

Donna’s dog, Joey, a three year-old King Charles spaniel, also died, police said. Mr Russell’s family said in a statement: “Keith was a loving father and loved by all his family. He will be greatly missed.”

A huge emergency response rushed to the scene in County Place after the alarm was raised at around 5am on Monday, 2 January. At the incident’s height, 60 firefighters, nine fire appliances, and 21 ambulance crews were present. Eleven people were also taken to hospital.

Keith Russell and sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Sharon McLean as well as Donna's dog Joey died in the Perth hotel fire (Photos: Police Scotland)

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of those who died as well as the many people affected by this incident. A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“I would like to again thank all the emergency services and partner agencies involved as well as the local community for their patience while enquiries are carried out.”