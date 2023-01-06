Corsa Cannibals struck in Ratho village outside Edinburgh on Thursday night (Photos: Hayley Grady)

A mum has spoken of her anger after discovering Corsa Cannibals ripped apart her vehicle overnight. Hayley Grady and her husband Andrew woke up on Friday morning (January 6) to find their Vauxhall Corsa D, parked outside their home, has had its window smashed and entire front removed by silent criminals.

The 38-year-old said: "We went to bed about midnight, my husband got up this morning to go to work at about 6.45am, the total front end of the car’s totally gone. None of the neighbours, nobody heard anything. It’s making me feel ill they were so close to the houses, it makes me feel unsafe.

"Our eldest son has Crohn’s disease, we need the car to get to hospital. It’s making us so angry to think that somebody could just come and do that, they don’t care what impact they have on people’s lives."

The considerable damage done to the vehicle – including the removal of its bonnet, bumper and even registration plate – Mr Grady’s means of getting to work, won’t be a quick fix, she said.

She said: “I want to let people know because we are a small village, it’s really quiet in the evenings. Who’s to say they aren’t going to come back?

“This criminal-minded person obviously doesn’t care. It’s only just going to keep happening. They’re probably laughing because they know they are getting away with it.”