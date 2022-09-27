West Lothian crime: Cars parked in Livingston train station ripped apart by 'Corsa Cannibals' gang
Cars parked in Livingston South station were badly damaged and had their parts stripped by what is believed to be an organised criminal gang.
Both vehicles had their windows smashed in and their front bonnets entirely torn off overnight between Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25.
The cars targeted were both Vauxhall Corsas, sparking suggestions from the local community that it could be the work of ‘Corsa Cannibals’.
Corsa cannibalism is the name given to the act of smashing a car window and removing the bonnet, bumper, headlights and other vital parts.
Similar incidents have taken place all across the UK – with criminals stealing parts from cars in Sheffield and Birmingham in recent years. It is believed that the Vauxhall Corsa is often targeted due to the model's popularity.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.55am on Sunday, 25 September, police were called to a report of two cars damaged on Murieston West Road, Livingston. Enquiries are ongoing into this incident."