An Edinburgh mum has spoken of the stress caused after her car was ripped apart by thieves. Julie Kelly found her Corsa and another vehicle next to it had been stripped of their parts near her home in Calder View early on Wednesday morning (January 4).

And just days afterwards, another vehicle was targeted in a very similar way just a few miles away in Ratho on Friday, January 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Kelly said: “Just trying to get on in this current climate is hard enough for families, and these vile people do this and are getting away with it, something has to be done.”

Julie Kelly's vehicle was targeted by Corsa cannibals in Calder View, Edinburgh

The mum said further stress was added when her insurance company informed her there were no courtesy cars available, so she would have to rely on public transport to get to work in Loanhead, adding hours to her commute. She said: “I don’t get paid if I’m not at my work, my daughter has epilepsy and its already a long day for her to be on her own.”

It comes after multiple reports of Vauxhall Corsas being targeted by thieves – dubbed Corsa cannibals – across the Lothians and Fife. The criminals smash in a window and open the bonnet, before stealing valuable parts and leaving the car wrecked.

Advertisement Hide Ad