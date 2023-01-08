Six cars parked in the car park of a West Lothian prison were set on fire on Saturday night.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident at HMP Addiewell at 10.15pm last night. Firefighters attended and put the fire out. Nobody was injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received reports of six cars on fire in the car park at HMP Addiewell at around 10.15pm on Saturday, January 7. The fires were extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured. The fires are being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

HMP Addiewell Prison. Stock photo by Lisa Ferguson.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We took the call from Police Scotland at 10.22pm on Saturday, January 7, to reports of a number of cars alight within the car park at Addiewell Prison.

"We sent three appliances to the scene and left around 12am assuring the area was made safe. There were no casualties."