Spate of car thefts in West Lothian ‘treated as linked’ by Police

Police are warning residents to be vigilant after a series of car thefts in West Lothian and the Borders.

At around 11pm on Friday, February 28, a blue VW Golf R (registration PO15 XVW) was stolen from a driveway on Onslow Street, in Craigshill. Other items were taken from the property after entry was gained.

Police recorded several incidents on Saturday, March 1 in the early hours of the morning. A white Golf R (registration CE65 RZF) was taken from East Lodge, in Uphall at around 1.30am. The vehicle was later recovered on the M9 motorway after the occupants made off in a separate grey Audi S3.

Inspector John Fleming said ‘officers are investigating these crimes as a matter of priority’ | Police Scotland

A short time later at around 1.50am, two people entered a business premises in Goschen Place, Broxburn, stealing keys for vehicles however no vehicles were stolen at this time. Just hours later at around 3.30am, people wearing balaclavas were seen at the side of a property in Redmill Court, Whitburn. Entry was not gained to the property and they left the area in a white VW Golf R, believed to be the one taken from Uphall.

On Monday, March 3, thieves attempted to steal a VW Golf and a Range Rover from Kings Well Crescent in Broxburn at around 1.30am. At around 2.50am on the same day, a grey Audi was stolen (and later recovered) from West Holmes Place in Uphall. Roughly 20 minutes later, at 3.10am, a BMW and a Jaguar were stolen from a driveway in Forkneuk Road, Uphall, before police traced both vehicles a short time later.

Inspector John Fleming said: “We have officers investigating these crimes as a matter of priority in an effort to disrupt this criminal activity. We are treating these incidents as linked and would appeal for anyone with information to contact us. We’d strongly urge the public to ensure security measures are in place to try to protect vehicles.

“If you have a garage, please use it to secure your vehicle out of sight. Ensure your vehicle is locked and all valuables removed when not in use. Trackers and tracking devices are also a form of additional security and can assist recovering stolen cars quickly.

“If you witness any suspicious activity, I would ask you contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”