Police in Edinburgh arrested and charged five people for a range of offences on Sunday, during the Hibs vs Hearts football match.

March 2 saw the third Edinburgh derby match of the Scottish Premiership campaign with Hibs hosting their rivals at Easter Road.

Five people, including two boys were charged and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. Two teens, aged 15 and 18 were arrested during the game for Breach of the Peace, with a third teenager, aged 16, arrested for the same offence prior to the match.

Five people were charged with various offences in Edinburgh on Sunday, March 2 | Craig Williamson / SNS Group

After the match a 31-year-old man was charged for possession of pyrotechnics with another man, aged 30, charged for breaching bail conditions.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man and two boys aged 16 and 15 were arrested and charged in connection with Breach of the Peace. A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged for breaching bail conditions.

“A 31-year-old man was charged in connection with possessing pyrotechnics. All will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A Section 60 order, which allows police to stop and search people to help prevent disorder and serious violence, was authorised ahead of the match due to a number of football-related incidents in recent months, including ‘attacks on police officers and people in possession of offensive weapons’.

The powers were in force across the city centre and Leith between 10.30am and 4.30pm on Sunday however officers did not need to invoke the powers under Section 60.