Edinburgh police to use stop and search powers during Hibs and Hearts match this weekend

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 17:55 BST

Police in Edinburgh will utilise stop and search powers during a derby match between Hibs and Hearts this weekend after officers responded to a number of football-related disorder and violence in in recent months.

On Sunday, March 2, Hibs will host Hearts at Easter Road in the third Edinburgh derby of this Scottish Premiership campaign with the kick-off scheduled for 12.30pm. The Section 60 stop and search power will be in force in various areas, including the city centre and Leith, from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

Hibs will host rivals Hearts at Easter Road in Edinburgh on March 2 | SNS Group

Chief Superintendent David Robertson has authorised the use of powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 which allows officers to stop and search people where necessary, either in vehicles or on foot.

It also allows officers to require the removal of any item they believe is being used to conceal a person’s identity. Police Scotland added the Section 60 order will be used responsibly and when justified to help prevent disorder and serious violence.

Chief Superintendent David Robertson said: "Over the past few months, we have responded to several incidents of disorder and violence linked to football events in Edinburgh.

"Attacks on police officers, possession of offensive weapons or dangerous instruments, and attempts to evade justice by concealing their identity will not be tolerated. Our officers will take all necessary action to ensure public safety.

"This type of behaviour impacts the local community and the vast majority of football fans who simply want to enjoy these events safely."

