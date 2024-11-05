Police Scotland has said it will use special powers to search people in three Edinburgh areas this Bonfire Night after receiving intelligence about planned disorder.

Following widespread disorder in Niddrie on Halloween, the police have promised to tackle any fireworks-related issues head-on to avoid scenes from previous years on November 5 in Edinburgh.

A police officer was injured in the trouble at Hay Avenue on October 31 after he was hit by a brick. Other incidents of fireworks-related disorder were also reported last week at Moredunvale Road, Southhouse Road, Captains Road and West Pilton Park - where a number of busses were targeted.

This afternoon, police revealed that they will use a Section 60 order to carry out searches in the Moredun, Niddrie and Gracemount areas of Edinburgh, after receiving new information about planned disorder this evening.

Drone footage of the riots in Niddrie on November 5 last year. Picture: Press Association.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following intelligence relating to planned disorder and firework related crime in Moredun, Niddrie and Gracemount tonight, we will be utilising Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act.

“This allows us to stop and search people and vehicles to identify any dangerous instruments or weapons, if we believe there is a possibility of serious violence or disorder taking place.

“If you have any information or concerns about firework related criminality in your area, please contact us via 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.“

Police at the scene in Niddrie last week on Halloween. | NW

Calling on people to stay safe tonight, council leader Cammy Day urged residents to only attend organised displays this Bonfire Night, while repeating calls for a complete ban on the public sale of fireworks.

He said: “Bonfire Night is a time for families and friends to come together and enjoy spectacular firework displays in their local communities. I would urge you to only attend organised events this evening, and to take care of each other and follow the safety advice.

“I’ve already expressed my dismay and anger at the violence and disorder perpetrated by a small minority of mindless thugs on Halloween – and hope that we don’t see a repeat of that this evening.

“It’s incomprehensible to me that anyone would choose to cause such fear and alarm in our communities – and I fear it’s only a matter of time until someone is more seriously hurt or worse.

“That’s why I’m repeating my call again today for a complete ban of the public sale of fireworks – and for tougher sentences for those intent on causing fear and alarm in our communities.

“I visited the Lothian bus depot and control room following last week’s attacks and the drivers I spoke to were understandably shaken by what had happened and concerned for their safety. Nobody should face violence at work, and they have our full support – as do our police and fire service colleagues.

“I want to reassure our communities that we’re continuing to plan and work closely with Police Scotland – who have committed significant additional resources – and other partners to ensure that this evening passes off as peacefully as possible.

“If you witness any criminality, or have any other relevant information, please contact the Police or Crimestoppers as soon as you can.”