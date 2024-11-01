A police officer has been injured with a brick after gangs of youths wreaked havoc with fireworks in the city on Halloween night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Hay Avenue area in Niddrie on Thursday night following reports of groups of youths involved in a range of offences involving fireworks.

The disorder saw police vehicles attacked with fireworks and other projectiles, including bricks. The antisocial behaviour saw one police officer injured after a brick was thrown at her vehicle causing the window to smash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The disorder saw in Edinburgh saw police vehicles attacked with fireworks and other projectiles, including bricks | NW

Other incidents of fireworks related disorder were also responded at Moredunvale Road, Southhouse Road, Captains Road and West Pilton Park where a number of busses were targeted.

Police advised a 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with fireworks offences and further enquiries are ongoing to identify others involved in the disorder. The force warned that ‘anyone who thinks they will evade justice because they weren’t apprehended Thursday are very much mistaken’.

Earlier in the day a search warrant was executed at an address in Magdalene Gardens on October 31 where a quantity of fireworks and two cans of petrol were recovered.

Chief Superintendent David Robertson, commander for Edinburgh Division, said: “The disorder witnessed this evening was carried out by a minority of individuals intent on causing fear and alarm within their communities and subjecting emergency service workers to horrific levels of violence and aggression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thankfully, local policing teams were bolstered with specialist colleagues, who helped bring these incidents to a safe conclusion and investigations are underway to identify everyone who was involved.

“I want to make it clear to anyone who thinks they will evade justice because they weren’t apprehended this evening, they are very much mistaken. You will be identified during our inquiries, and you will be held to account for your actions.

“Our local policing teams will continue to be supported by Operation Moonbeam resources over the next week to ensure any further incidents of disorder or fireworks-related criminality are appropriately dealt with.”

Anyone with information that can help police identify those responsible is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.