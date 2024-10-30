A 16-year-old boy is among five more people who have been charged in connection with a mass brawl in Edinburgh.

A fight broke out in the city’s St Andrew Square following the Hibs game against Motherwell on Saturday, October 5.

Four men, two aged 19, one 18 and one 24, have also been charged in connection with the incident. They, along with the 16-year-old boy, have been released and are due to appear in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesman said football banning orders ‘are being sought’.

Chief Inspector Craig Rogerson said: “Officers work hard to create a safe environment not just at football matches but also after the event. These arrests send a strong message that we will not tolerate football related disorder in any form.”

These most recent charges bring the total number of people charged to 14. Five men, aged 32, 21, 20, 19 and 18, were charged in connection with the incidents last week.

Four other male football fans, aged 16, 17, 18 and 22, were also charged the day after the incident.