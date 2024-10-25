Edinburgh police charge five men in connection with St Andrew Square brawl after Hibs and Motherwell match
Police descended on Edinburgh’s St Andrew Square following reports of ‘violence and disorder’ after a Hibs match against Motherwell on Saturday, October 5.
Five men, aged 32, 21, 20, 19 and 18, have been charged in connection with the incidents.
Chief Inspector Craig Rogerson said: “These arrests show that disorder is not acceptable. We want to create a safe environment for people before, during and after football matches. We will continue to work closely with both clubs and football authorities.
“The men will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal and are expected to appear at Court at a later date. Football banning orders will be sought, preventing them from attending any regulated football matches in Scotland.
“Further enquiries are ongoing.”