Edinburgh police charge five men in connection with St Andrew Square brawl after Hibs and Motherwell match

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 25th Oct 2024, 17:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Five men have been charged after football fans clashed in Edinburgh after a match in the city.

Police descended on Edinburgh’s St Andrew Square following reports of ‘violence and disorder’ after a Hibs match against Motherwell on Saturday, October 5.

Five men, aged 32, 21, 20, 19 and 18, have been charged in connection with the incidents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Five men, aged 32, 21, 20, 19 and 18, have been charged in connection with the incidents. Five men, aged 32, 21, 20, 19 and 18, have been charged in connection with the incidents.
Five men, aged 32, 21, 20, 19 and 18, have been charged in connection with the incidents.

Chief Inspector Craig Rogerson said: “These arrests show that disorder is not acceptable. We want to create a safe environment for people before, during and after football matches. We will continue to work closely with both clubs and football authorities.

“The men will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal and are expected to appear at Court at a later date. Football banning orders will be sought, preventing them from attending any regulated football matches in Scotland.

“Further enquiries are ongoing.”

Related topics:EdinburghMotherwellPolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice