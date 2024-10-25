Edinburgh prisoner Christopher Smith who smuggled drugs into HMP Edinburgh jailed
Christopher Smith appeared at the High Court in Livingston on Thursday, where he was sentenced to seven years and five months in prison. He was also handed a three-year Serious Crime Prevention Order to help prevent him returning to crime when he is released.
Smith pleaded guilty to organising the supply of controlled drugs at HMP Edinburgh and at addresses across Edinburgh, Invernes and Nairn between March 2018 and November 2019.
Detective Inspector Angus Morrison said: “This conviction and sentencing highlights our ongoing commitment to disrupting the illegal and harmful supply of illegal drugs in our communities. I hope it sends a message to those involved in serious and organised crime that you will be caught and you will face the consequences.
“There is no place for this type of criminality in our communities. Such operations underline our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country's Serious Organised Crime Strategy. We will continue to work with partner agencies to tackle this issue and make our communities safer.
“Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we would continue to urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”