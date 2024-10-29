A gang of youths are being hunted by detectives after they launched an ‘unprovoked and random’ attack on two strangers in Edinburgh.

A 50-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were assaulted and robbed at the pedestrian crossing on Leith Street, at the junction with Princes Street, at around 10pm on Monday, October 28.

The victims required hospital treatment and were taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary.

Detectives are searching for three men and a woman, all thought to be aged between 14 and 20, who ran in the direction of the St James Quarter after the attack.

Two people were assaulted and robbed by a gang of youths at the pedestrian crossing on Leith Street | Google Maps

Detective Sergeant Steven Gray, of CID, said: “This appears to have been a shockingly unprovoked and random attack, which left the victims requiring medical treatment.

“We are keen to trace three males and a female. The first male youth is described as aged between 14 and 16 years of age, tanned complexion, of medium build, with light curly hair which was short on top. He was wearing a black snood, a blue zipped jacket with white down the side.

“The second male is aged between 16 and 20 years of age, with dark hair. He was wearing dark clothing and white trainers. The third male is aged between 16-20 years of age, with dark hair. He was wearing dark clothing with white writing across the chest.

“The female is aged between 16 and 20 years of age, five-foot one inch tall, with blonde hair. She was wearing a white jacket.“

He added that detectives are reviewing CCTV in the area and are asking anyone with footage of the incident to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 4015 of October 28.