West Lothian father-of one dies at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after being injured at quarry in Fife
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jack McGuigan was airlifted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after a trauma team was called to Langside Quarry near Kennoway at around 9am on Thursday October 17.
The 29-year-old from Broxburn died in the hospital on Tuesday morning surrounded by his family, The Courier reported. The Health and Safety Executive has opened an investigation.
Mr McGuigan played for Pumpherston Football Club, which posted a tribute on its website
It said: “Jack was raised in Broxburn but always carried Pumpherston in his heart. He was deeply embedded in the community, always offering a smile and a helping hand to those around him.
“A dedicated footballer, Jack played with Pumpherston Jags, Pumpherston FC, and coached the younger generation at Pumpherston United.
“He was a mentor, a role model, and a beacon of kindness, loyalty, and good spirit. Words cannot fully capture the depth of loss we feel for Jack, one of our own.
“Our hearts go out to his parents, Kevin and Sandra, his beloved sisters Jenna and Alex, his partner Eilidh and their infant son.
“Our deepest condolences, love, and sympathy extend to Jack’s family and his many friends during this unimaginable time.”
Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9am on Thursday, 17 October, to a report of a man injured at a commercial premises on Langside Road in Kennoway.
A 29-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he later died. Enquiries are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive is aware."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.