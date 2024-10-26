Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A father-of-one from West Lothian has died after being injured at a quarry in Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack McGuigan was airlifted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after a trauma team was called to Langside Quarry near Kennoway at around 9am on Thursday October 17.

Jack McGuigan was airlifted to hospital after being injured at Langside Quarry, near Kennoway in Fife. | Google

The 29-year-old from Broxburn died in the hospital on Tuesday morning surrounded by his family, The Courier reported. The Health and Safety Executive has opened an investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McGuigan played for Pumpherston Football Club, which posted a tribute on its website

It said: “Jack was raised in Broxburn but always carried Pumpherston in his heart. He was deeply embedded in the community, always offering a smile and a helping hand to those around him.

“A dedicated footballer, Jack played with Pumpherston Jags, Pumpherston FC, and coached the younger generation at Pumpherston United.

“He was a mentor, a role model, and a beacon of kindness, loyalty, and good spirit. Words cannot fully capture the depth of loss we feel for Jack, one of our own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our hearts go out to his parents, Kevin and Sandra, his beloved sisters Jenna and Alex, his partner Eilidh and their infant son.

“Our deepest condolences, love, and sympathy extend to Jack’s family and his many friends during this unimaginable time.”

Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9am on Thursday, 17 October, to a report of a man injured at a commercial premises on Langside Road in Kennoway.

A 29-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he later died. Enquiries are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive is aware."