Edinburgh crime: Two teenagers charged in connection with robbery and serious assault in Leith Street
The incident took place at around 10pm on Monday, October 28, in Leith Street near its junction with Princes Street.
Two 15-year-old boys will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the serious assault and robbery and officers are continuing further lines of enquiry in relation to the incident.
Detective Sergeant Steven Gray said: “We would like to thank the numerous members of the public who have assisted our investigation so far and continue to appeal for information, as enquiries remain ongoing.”
Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 4015 of October 28. You can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.