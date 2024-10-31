Two Edinburgh teenagers have been charged in connection with a serious assault and robbery of a man and woman in the city centre.

The incident took place at around 10pm on Monday, October 28, in Leith Street near its junction with Princes Street.

Two 15-year-old boys will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the serious assault and robbery and officers are continuing further lines of enquiry in relation to the incident.

Two Edinburgh 15-year-old boys will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with a serious assault and robbery in Leith Street on October 28 | Google Maps

Detective Sergeant Steven Gray said: “We would like to thank the numerous members of the public who have assisted our investigation so far and continue to appeal for information, as enquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 4015 of October 28. You can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.