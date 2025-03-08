Detectives are hunting two masked men who made away with a 'five figure' sum of cash, cigarettes and jewellery after robbing a shop in East Lothian.

Around 7pm on Friday, 7 March 2025, two men entered the store in North High Street in Musselburgh, and made their way to a private area of the shop.

Officers said the two men are described as white and had black face coverings on. One was wearing a high visibility jacket and carrying a ladder and spoke with a Liverpudlian accent. The other man is described as wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans and was wearing gloves.

Detective Sergeant Kim Allan said: "Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are asking anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch.

"We would ask anyone with dash-cam, ring doorbell or CCTV footage to check their recordings and contact us if they believe it could assist with our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3521 of 7 March. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

