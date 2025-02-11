French police are said to be investigating whether the deaths of a Musselburgh couple at their home in south west France may have bee a murder-suicide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bodies of Andrew Searle, 62, and his wife Dawn, 56, were discovered by a neighbour in the hamlet of Les Pesquiès, north of Toulouse, on Thursday last week.

The BBC reported that prosecutors in Rodez had issued an update on the case following post-mortem examinations on the couple, who moved to France from Scotland about 10 years ago.

Andrew and Dawn Searle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It confirmed Mr Searle had died from hanging, while Mrs Searle suffered "multiple blows to the head with a blunt and sharp-edged object".

The statement added: "The investigation is ongoing, particularly to determine whether the tragedy resulted from a domestic crime followed by suicide or involved a third party."

Their bodies were discovered by a neighbour, who went to check on them when they failed to turn up for a planned dog walk.

Mr Searle was a former fraud investigator and came originally from Sussex. Mrs Searle was a project manager, who grew up in Eyemouth and was the mother of former Hollyoaks and Monarch of the Glen actor Callum Kerr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After their bodies were discovered, the mayor of Villefranche-de-Rouergue, Jean-Sebastien Orcibal, told French television that the deaths were “clearly a homicide”.

The mum and stepdad of Hollyoaks actor Callum Kerr, pictured, were found dead in their home in France. Picture: Instagram/@callum_kerr_1. | Instagram/@callum_kerr_1

And detectives were said to be looking into whether the deaths could have been down to gangsters with a “score to settle” with Mr Searle, who helped track down money-laundering crimelords in his job.

Mr Searle was seen at a tobacconist in Villefrance de Rouergue on Wednesday evening. CCTV images showed him entering the shop just before 6pm. He bought a chocolate bar and two lottery tickets before walking back to his car where his wife was reportedly waiting.

One neighbour was quoted saying: “Andy and Dawn were lovely - this is extremely distressing. They were extremely friendly, always out and about. What has happened has caused a lot of fear.”