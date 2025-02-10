Andrew and Dawn Searle, a couple who moved from East Lothian to France around 10 years ago, were found dead at their home in Les Pesquiès, south of Villefrance-de-Rouergue, on Thursday, February 6. Here's everything we know so far about the deaths.

Who were Andrew and Dawn Searle?

The couple, who were both in their 60s, had previously lived in Musselburgh before moving to France. Andrew Searle, a former fraud investigator, is originally from Sussex, England. Dawn Searle, a project manager, grew up in Eyemouth in the Scottish Borders and is the mother of former Hollyoaks and Monarch of the Glen actor Callum Kerr.

How did the couple die?

After the bodies of the couple were discovered by a neighbour at their home in Les Pesquiès, a helicopter, drone, criminal investigation technicians and a forensic doctor were dispatched to the property. The cause of death is currently unknown.

What have French officials said about the deaths?

The mayor of Villefranche-de-Rouergue, Jean-Sebastien Orcibal, told French television that the deaths were “clearly a homicide”.

According to reports, detectives are looking into whether gangsters with a “score to settle” with Mr Searle, who helped track down money-laundering crimelords in his job, may be behind the killings. Police have reportedly said that no theories are being excluded as motives for the deaths.

When were the couple last seen?

Mr Searle was seen at a tobacconist in Villefrance de Rouergue on Wednesday evening. CCTV images show him entering the shop just before 6pm. He bought a chocolate bar and two lottery tickets before walking back to his car where his wife was reportedly waiting.

What have their neighbours said?

According to the Sun, one neighbour said: “Andy and Dawn were lovely - this is extremely distressing. They were extremely friendly, always out and about. What has happened has caused a lot of fear.”

What have their families said?

Mrs Searle’s son, Callum Kerr, said in a statement that the family are “grieving the tragic loss” of the couple. A representative of the actor and singer said: "At this time, Callum Kerr and Amanda Kerr are grieving the loss of their mother, Dawn Searle (nee Smith, Kerr), while Tom Searle and Ella Searle are mourning the loss of their father, Andrew Searle.

"We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period. We will provide updates as appropriate."

Mr Searle’s father, Fred Searle, said: “We’ve got thousands of questions and very few answers.”

