Police in East Lothian are appealing for information following a series of break-ins in Musselburgh and Prestonpans that ‘may be linked’.

Officers have received several reports of break-ins at retail and business premises between September 7 and 27 where criminals caused damage and stole items.

Police are now appealing for information and say that the incidents are being treated as potentially linked.

East Lothian police say numerous break-ins have been reported between September 7 and 27 | John Devline

Community Policing Sergeant Dougie Wardell said: “We’ve carried out extensive CCTV enquiries into a number of reported break-ins and are considering whether these may be linked.

“I’d ask for the public’s help in identifying those responsible. Have you seen anyone or vehicles acting suspiciously around premises in the area? Do you have private CCTV, doorbell cameras or dash cams which may have captured something?

“I urge anyone with information to please contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”