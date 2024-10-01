Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brazil's president has demanded answers following the tragic death of one of his country's best known journalists.

Nathalia Urban, 37, died in Edinburgh after falling from a bridge on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. Paramedics rushed to the scene, but despite their efforts, she succumbed to her injuries.

It has been widely reported that she took her own life, but police in Edinburgh are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

The Sunday Mail today (September 29) claimed it has seen correspondence with Police Scotland in which officers acknowledged there is evidence of alleged domestic abuse, which will now be investigated.

Brazilian president Lula de Silva has now called for a probe into the death of Nathalia's, who has been described as "brave", "outspoken" and "fearless".

He said: “Nathália was an exceptionally competent and dedicated international analyst and journalist. She was young with a bright future, which was unfortunately pre-maturely cut short. We hope all the circumstances surrounding her death are properly clarified.”

Just hours beforeshe died, São Paulo-born Nathália posted a final message on her X (formerly Twitter) account saying: “I am really desperate, this whole situation is too much.

“I need to reorganise myself financially or I will end up homeless. Please, if anyone is hiring in Scotland just give me a shout. I don’t think I have ever been this depressed in my life.”

Jeremy Corbyn, who also knew Nathália, has echoed President DaSilva's called for answers over her death.

The former Labour leader said: “Nathália was a fearless journalist. Her passing is a tragedy and saddens me greatly. I echo the call from President Lula for clarity.

Nathália, who had been living in Scotland for around 10 years, was a presenter and correspondent on the online news channel Brasil 247.

In an emotional post on its website, Brasil 247 said: “Born on Christmas Day in 1987, [Nathália] always demonstrated total commitment to the struggles of women, immigrants, and all oppressed peoples around the world.

“We are extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to enjoy her company and knowledge over all these years. Thank you very much, dear friend! We are in mourning and deeply saddened.”

A PoliceScotland spokesperson said: "Around 6.10pm on Monday, 23 September, 2024, we were made aware of a woman in the water below the Forth Road Bridge in South Queensferry.

“Emergency services attended, and a search and rescue operation was carried out.“A 36-year-old woman was recovered from the water and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. She was pronounced dead on Friday, 27 September, 2024.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances leading up to her death.