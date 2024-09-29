East Lothian police arrest two 15-year-olds for riding e-scooters in 'anti-social manner'
Police on patrol at Prestonpans High Street spotted the youths at around 10:30am on Friday, September 27.
The teens, both age 15, were charged with various Road Traffic Offences and had their e-scooters seized.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 1030 hrs this morning officers on patrol on Prestonpans High Street seized 2 e-scooters from 15-year-old youths, these were being ridden in an anti-social manner.
“The youths were charges with various Road Traffic Offences and are being reported for this. Parents are reminded of the legal requirements regarding the use of e-scooters.
“Unregistered electric scooters and non-compliant electric bikes should not be used on public paths or roads.”