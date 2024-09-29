Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two teenagers have been arrested after allegedly riding e-scooters in an anti-social manner in East Lothian.

Police on patrol at Prestonpans High Street spotted the youths at around 10:30am on Friday, September 27.

The teens, both age 15, were charged with various Road Traffic Offences and had their e-scooters seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 1030 hrs this morning officers on patrol on Prestonpans High Street seized 2 e-scooters from 15-year-old youths, these were being ridden in an anti-social manner.

“The youths were charges with various Road Traffic Offences and are being reported for this. Parents are reminded of the legal requirements regarding the use of e-scooters.

“Unregistered electric scooters and non-compliant electric bikes should not be used on public paths or roads.”