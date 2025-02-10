Major Edinburgh search operation launched after 'clothes and rucksack' found at beach

A major search operation was launched after a pile of clothes and a rucksack were discovered at a beach in Edinburgh.

Police officers and coastguard crews were searching the River Forth after the items were found on Silverknowes Beach around at 12.53pm on Sunday (February 9).

Coastguard Rescue Teams from South Queensferry, Leven and Fisherrowwere deployed to the area east of Cramond Village, alongside RNLI lifeboats from South Queensferry and Kinghorn.

A spokesperson from HM Coastguard said: “At 12.53pm today, HM Coastguard received reports of unattended clothing east of Cramond Village, near to Edinburgh, Scotland.

Police Scotland have also been informed and the incident remains ongoing.”The South Queensferry Coastguard added:

“Our team have been out searching the coastline around Silverknowes Beach in Edinburgh this afternoon after a set of clothes was located on the shoreline close to the Boardwalk Beach Cafe.

“We are seeking any information if any members of the public may have seen anyone wearing the clothes pictured in this area around noon today.

“If you have any information in relation to this incident please call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

