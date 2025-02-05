A South Queensferry drive-thru is to go from selling burgers to coffee after proposed conversion works were approved by the council.

The plans were submitted to the City of Edinburgh Council on December 3 by Opfer Logan Architects on behalf of Mungo Park Ltd, for changes to the drive-thru at 1 Ferrymuir, situated next to the Tesco supermarket and Dakota Hotel.

The proposals to transform the drive-thru unit from Burger King to Starbucks will now go ahead after the local authority’s planning department approved the plans on January 30.

The plans show the approved new layout for the new Starbucks coffee shop and drive-thru at Ferrymuir in South Queensferry. | City of Edinburgh Council

Approving the plans, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposal is acceptable in terms scale, form and design and is compatible with the building and area as a whole. There will be no adverse effect on neighbouring amenity.

“The use of the property as a drive-thru restaurant has previously been established for the site and the proposal will not require the loss of business, industry or storage floorspace or detrimentally impact the operations of nearby commercial premises.

“The proposed materials would also represent congruous additions in this location and will be compatible with the character and appearance of the surrounding area.”

The existing Burger King restaurant and drive-thru at Ferrymuir in South Queensferry. | Google Maps

The plans were approved despite two objections from local residents, who were concerned about the plans causing an unacceptable increase in traffic and an increase in noise and air pollution.

Kirsty Richmond said: “What Queensferry needs is less corporate fast food chains and franchises. Instead there should be more incentives to attract local providers of amenities such as independent greengrocers, butcher, fishmongers. Especially in a town that is expanding rapidly and demand has outgrown facilities.”

The proposed alterations will see the indoor seating area of the drive-thru unit extended, and the trade kitchen, manager’s office, dry store, chiller and freezer removed. A new back of house area will be created, with a reconfigured staff room.

The drive-thru section will remain the same, with cars still taking the same route around the South Queensferry unit before being served at the same customer hatch. While, the entrance to the restaurant area will also stay as it is, albeit the design would be changed slightly to signify the change of business.

Mungo Park Ltd now has three years to carry out the changes at the South Queensferry drive-thru unit.