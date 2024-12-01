An Indian restaurant has shut its doors permanently – just 10 months after opening on a busy Edinburgh street.

Desi Pakwan, on Moat Place in the Slateford area of the city, opened in January this year as it invited locals to “embark on a culinary journey like no other” and “experience a burst of taste that will leave you craving for more”.

Now, a notice posted on the window of the venue apologises to customers for its sudden closure.

Desi Pakwan, which offers curries, BBQ, steaks, burgers and kebabs, has another hugely successful eaterie on Leith Walk. Since it opened earlier this year, however, the Slateford venue has attracted dozens of negative customer reviews online.

One unhappy customer described it as “absolute garbage”, while another called it “a shambles of a place”, adding that they waited 30 mins to order and left two hours later without having eaten.

A third customer said: “We recently went to this restaurant for dinner, expecting a pleasant buffet experience. Unfortunately, it turned out to be quite the opposite”.

Desi Pakwan's Leith Walk eaterie, meanwhile, has scores of positive reviews and a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor.