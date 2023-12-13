After going down a storm in Stockbridge, Earls Burger Co will open a second Edinburgh venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Brooklyn-inspired eaterie famed for epic milkshakes and smash burgers is set to open a second venue in Edinburgh next month.

Earls Burger Co, which already has a restaurant in Raeburn Place in Stockbridge, comes to Morningside Road in January 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the new venue, a spokesperson for Earls said: “We are delighted to be opening our second branch in the Southside of Edinburgh, with the predicted opening in January 2023. Earls Southside will continue to serve the same incredible 100% Scottish beef smash burgers, crispy fried chicken and indulgent thick shakes.

Earls Burger Co, which already has a restaurant in Raeburn Place in Stockbridge, comes to Morningside Road in January 2024.

“In the meantime, you can still get your Earls fix, sitting in or taking away at our Raeburn Place flagship in Stockbridge.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you for the continued support. We can't wait to join the Southside neighbourhood.”

Earls Burger Co is run by the team behind local brunch favourite The Pantry. Beef smash burgers on the menu include The O.G (2 x 4oz smash patties, Earls sauce, onions, mustard and ketchup), Sticky Icky (1 x 4oz smash pattie, sticky braised brisket, beer battered onion rings, American cheese, gorgonzola ranch, and Bone Thug (2 x 4oz patties, mortadella sausage, bone marrow onions, chilli jam, monterey jack cheese, pickled onions).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad