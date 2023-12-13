Edinburgh restaurants: Brooklyn-inspired eaterie famed for epic milkshakes and smash burgers gets opening date
A Brooklyn-inspired eaterie famed for epic milkshakes and smash burgers is set to open a second venue in Edinburgh next month.
Earls Burger Co, which already has a restaurant in Raeburn Place in Stockbridge, comes to Morningside Road in January 2024.
Speaking about the new venue, a spokesperson for Earls said: “We are delighted to be opening our second branch in the Southside of Edinburgh, with the predicted opening in January 2023. Earls Southside will continue to serve the same incredible 100% Scottish beef smash burgers, crispy fried chicken and indulgent thick shakes.
“In the meantime, you can still get your Earls fix, sitting in or taking away at our Raeburn Place flagship in Stockbridge.
“We’d like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you for the continued support. We can't wait to join the Southside neighbourhood.”
Earls Burger Co is run by the team behind local brunch favourite The Pantry. Beef smash burgers on the menu include The O.G (2 x 4oz smash patties, Earls sauce, onions, mustard and ketchup), Sticky Icky (1 x 4oz smash pattie, sticky braised brisket, beer battered onion rings, American cheese, gorgonzola ranch, and Bone Thug (2 x 4oz patties, mortadella sausage, bone marrow onions, chilli jam, monterey jack cheese, pickled onions).
They also do fried chicken as well as vegetarian and vegan dishes. The shakes, which are “thicker than a bowl of oatmeal” come in a variety of flavours, including vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and banana.