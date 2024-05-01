Edinburgh restaurant famed for all-you-can-eat buffet named ‘Best in Scotland’ at Gok Wan’s food awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A multi-cuisine Edinburgh restaurant famed for its all-you-can-eat buffet has won a prestigious national award.

Cosmo, housed within Omni Centre at Greenside Place, was named Best Restaurant in Scotland at the Golden Chopsticks Awards (GCAs), an awards ceremony co-founded by Gok Wan to recognise outstanding East and South East Asian cuisine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restaurant group, which has 22 sites across the UK, also took home ‘Best Multi-Site venue’.

Cosmo, at Greenside Place in Edinburgh, was named Best Restaurant in Scotland at the Golden Chopsticks Awards (GCAs). Photo: Cosmo

The awards took place in London on April 29, where Cosmo’s regional teams picked up their prize onstage, also taking home a nod for Best Restaurant in Northern Ireland, as well as Best Multi-Site.

Recognised for their East and South East Asian cuisine, Cosmo offers Teppanyaki style dishes cooked over roaring flames, as well as their Chinese menu which allows guests to tour the Asian continent, enjoying everything from Cantonese to Sichuan, Shandong and Fujian at live cooking stations in the venue.

Kan Koo, partner at Cosmo said: “We are delighted to have Cosmo officially crowned Best Restaurant in Scotland by the prestigious Golden Chopsticks Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Standards were so high across all of the categories this year so we're really thrilled to be chosen by the public amongst some fierce competition.

“As a multi-cuisine restaurant, we strive to offer our guests the very best handpicked dishes from across Asia, so we're delighted to have our Teppanyaki and Chinese menus recognised in this way by these national awards.”