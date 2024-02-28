Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Edinburgh restaurant is celebrating after being crowned as ‘Scotland’s Best kebab House'.

Memed Barbecue Grill & Meze Bar, on South Clerk Street, won big at the British Kebab Awards 2024, sharing the prestigious accolade with Glasgow eaterie Shawarma King.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners were announced at a glitzy awards ceremony in London on Tuesday night (February 28), with venues up and down the UK being honoured. Now in its 12th year, the annual awards founded by Ibrahim Dogus, in association with Just Eat, are designed to recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across up and down the country.

Memed Barbecue Grill & Meze Bar, on South Clerk Street in Edinburgh, has been crowned as ‘Scotland’s Best Kebab House'.

In total, five Edinburgh venues were up for the best kebab house in Scotland award, with Ada Restaurant (Antigua Street), Daika Kurdish Grill (Johnston Terrace), Kurdish Best Kebab House (Montrose Terrace) and Verdo (Newington Road) joining Memed Barbecue Grill & Meze Bar on the shortlist.

Mr Dogus said: “The 12th British Kebab Awards continue to highlight the incredible talent and innovation within our beloved kebab industry.

This event is a testament to the hard work and dedication of those who contribute to making the UK's kebab scene truly exceptional."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh Phillipson, Director of Sales at Just Eat, said: “We would like to congratulate all the winners and finalists of this year’s British Kebab Awards, which we’ve proudly supported for over a decade.