Popular Edinburgh restaurant crowned ‘Best Kebab House in Scotland’ at 2024 British Kebab Awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular Edinburgh restaurant is celebrating after being crowned as ‘Scotland’s Best kebab House'.
Memed Barbecue Grill & Meze Bar, on South Clerk Street, won big at the British Kebab Awards 2024, sharing the prestigious accolade with Glasgow eaterie Shawarma King.
The winners were announced at a glitzy awards ceremony in London on Tuesday night (February 28), with venues up and down the UK being honoured. Now in its 12th year, the annual awards founded by Ibrahim Dogus, in association with Just Eat, are designed to recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across up and down the country.
In total, five Edinburgh venues were up for the best kebab house in Scotland award, with Ada Restaurant (Antigua Street), Daika Kurdish Grill (Johnston Terrace), Kurdish Best Kebab House (Montrose Terrace) and Verdo (Newington Road) joining Memed Barbecue Grill & Meze Bar on the shortlist.
Mr Dogus said: “The 12th British Kebab Awards continue to highlight the incredible talent and innovation within our beloved kebab industry.
This event is a testament to the hard work and dedication of those who contribute to making the UK's kebab scene truly exceptional."
Leigh Phillipson, Director of Sales at Just Eat, said: “We would like to congratulate all the winners and finalists of this year’s British Kebab Awards, which we’ve proudly supported for over a decade.
“Despite the multiple and complex challenges restaurant businesses face, these awards recognise the resilient individuals who ensure this pioneering industry continues to thrive.”