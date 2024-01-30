The 5 Edinburgh restaurants and takeaways named as finalists at British Kebab Awards 2024
The finalists have been announced for the British Kebab Awards 2024 – and five Edinburgh eateries are in the running for the top prizes.
Now in its 12th year, the annual awards, in association with JUST EAT, are designed to recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across up and down the country.
Up for the Best Kebab House in Scotland award are Ada Restaurant (Antigua Street), Daika Kurdish Grill (Johnston Terrace), Kurdish Best Kebab House (Montrose Terrace), Memed Barbecue Grill & Meze Bar (South Clerk Street) and Verdo (Newington Road).
Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the British Kebab Awards, said: “The 12th British Kebab Awards shortlist is a testament to the culinary excellence and innovation within the kebab industry.
“It's an honour to recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of these establishments that have impressed our discerning panel of judges.”
Judges for this year’s awards include Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle as well as Adil Ray OBE and James O’Brien.
A spokesman for the awards said the kebab industry had become an “essential part of our daily lives” and was estimated to be worth nearly £3 billion to the British economy.