News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

The 5 Edinburgh restaurants and takeaways named as finalists at British Kebab Awards 2024

Five Edinburgh venues named as finalists at the British Kebab Awards 2024
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 30th Jan 2024, 18:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The finalists have been announced for the British Kebab Awards 2024 – and five Edinburgh eateries are in the running for the top prizes.

Now in its 12th year, the annual awards, in association with JUST EAT, are designed to recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across up and down the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Up for the Best Kebab House in Scotland award are Ada Restaurant (Antigua Street), Daika Kurdish Grill (Johnston Terrace), Kurdish Best Kebab House (Montrose Terrace), Memed Barbecue Grill & Meze Bar (South Clerk Street) and Verdo (Newington Road).

The finalists have been announced for the British Kebab Awards 2024 – and five Edinburgh eateries are in the running for the top prizes.The finalists have been announced for the British Kebab Awards 2024 – and five Edinburgh eateries are in the running for the top prizes.
The finalists have been announced for the British Kebab Awards 2024 – and five Edinburgh eateries are in the running for the top prizes.

Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the British Kebab Awards, said: “The 12th British Kebab Awards shortlist is a testament to the culinary excellence and innovation within the kebab industry.

“It's an honour to recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of these establishments that have impressed our discerning panel of judges.”

Judges for this year’s awards include Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle as well as Adil Ray OBE and James O’Brien.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for the awards said the kebab industry had become an “essential part of our daily lives” and was estimated to be worth nearly £3 billion to the British economy.

The British Kebab Awards began in 2011 and celebrate the best of more than 20,000 shops across the country. More than 1.3 million kebabs are thought to be sold every day across Britain.

Related topics:EdinburghLloyd Russell-Moyle