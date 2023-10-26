Four Edinburgh businesses in total come out on top at the Scottish Takeaway Awards 2023

A popular curry house in Edinburgh enjoyed a double success at the Scottish Takeaway Awards 2023 – and then celebrated by announcing the opening of yet another venue in the Capital.

Top names from Scotland's food industry came together at a glitzy event at the Marriot Hotel in Glasgow on Monday evening (October 23), where the Capital’s Slumdog Indian took both the ‘Curry Takeaway of the Year (South East)’ and ‘Best of Edinburgh’ awards.

Sharing the news on Facebook, Slumdog wrote: “We're absolutely thrilled to announce that Slumdog has won at the Scottish Takeaway Awards. We mean it when we say how grateful we are to everyone who voted for us, to our entire team who work tirelessly to create great food, and to all of our amazing customers who support us every day. We wouldn't be here without you. This award is a testament to our passion for providing excellent quality food, our commitment to our customers, and our dedication to continually serving excellent food.”

Slumdog, who have venues in Leith, Corstorphine and Dalkeith, are set to open their fourth takeaway at Spring Gardens, near Abbeyhill. Announcing the new venue, they said on Facebook: “On October 30, we will be opening the doors to serve you delicious mouthwatering food from our new location.”

Another Edinburgh eaterie who were celebrating success at the Scottish Takeaway Awards 2023 was Nicolson Square’s Kebab Mahal, who took the prize for ‘Kebab Takeaway of the Year (South East)’.

Elsewhere, the ‘Pizza Takeaway of the Year (South East)’ award went to Spaghetteria, and ‘Burger Takeaway of the Year’ prize was won by The Ranch, located at Edinburgh’s High Riggs and Bankhead Avenue respectively.

A spokesperson for The Scottish Takeaway Awards 2023 said: “It was another incredible event and we were proud to have such a great calibre of finalists this year.