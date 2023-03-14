German Doner Kebab (GDK) is giving mums in Edinburgh the chance to eat for free with their special dine-in offer this Mother’s Day.

The gourmet kebab chain, which has branches at St James Quarter, Lothian Road and Waverley Market, is inviting families, sons and daughters to come to GDK and celebrate Mother’s Day this Sunday (March 19).

When a family member orders any main, fries and a drink, GDK will provide mothers with their own meal – for free.

Daniel Bunce, GDK Global COO, said: “We’re excited to announce that our Mother’s Day offer will be available across all our UK restaurants all day on March 19th.

“At GDK, we like to give something back to our loyal customers – and this Mother’s Day we want to give you and your mum a tasty meal and the opportunity to enjoy kebabs done right.”

