The Omni Centre has been put up for sale for £65 million by owner Nuveen

A popular leisure complex in Edinburgh city centre has been put up for sale by its owners.

The Omni Centre, which includes a Wetherspoons pub, a 12-screen Vue cinema, a Nuffield Health centre and Gym and the five-star Glasshouse boutique hotel, is on the market for £65 million.

The Leith Street venue also includes various bars and restaurants and has a 990-bay car park in the basement.

According to the Daily Business website, the 219,727 sq ft Omni Centre currently generates an annual net income of £5.56 million, with the asking price representing an 8% net initial yield. It has an outstanding weighted average unexpired lease term certain of 20.8 years.

The selling agents for the Omni Centre are JLL and Culverwell.