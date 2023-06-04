Floral tributes have been left in memory of young dad who died following a disturbance in Edinburgh city centre on Friday.

Peter Mullen has been named locally as the man who lost his life.

Police were called to the incident on Leith Street, near Omni Centre, at around 7.45pm on June 2.

Floral tributes have been left in memory of Peter Mullen, who died following a disturbance in Edinburgh city centre on Friday. Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett.

The 30-year-old was found injured at scene at taken to hospital, where he later died. His death is being treated as unexplained.

Police's enquiries have revealed a number of people were involved in the disturbance and a 41-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment.

A 46-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a minor assault.

She is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Police have urged anyone with CCTV, dashcam or any other footage to send it in via an online portal that has been set up.

Det Ch Insp John Morrison said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man's family and friends at this very difficult time.

“The area would have been busy at the time of the incident and we are encouraging anyone who may have seen or heard a disturbance to get in touch.”

Since Mr Mullen’s tragic death, mourners have been laying flowers outside the Omni Centre to pay their respects.

Among the tributes are several bouquets of flowers, a football scarf and handwritten cards.

One tribute said: ‘To my son Peter. I am so proud of you. My life stopped when I lost you. I will forever love and miss you. Dad.’