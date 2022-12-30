Detectives in Edinburgh are searching for two young men following the serious assault of a man in Leith Street on Thursday night (December 29). The 41-year-old victim was approached by two male youths at a bus stop near the Omni Centre at about 7.45pm, police said.

The man was seriously assaulted and had to be rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Police say he was later discharged.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was violently assaulted in Leith Street, Edinburgh (Google Streetview)

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe, from Edinburgh CID, said: “We are keen to trace these two males, who ran off down past the Omni Centre in the direction of Leith Walk. They ran past a group of people. They are described as being in their late teens, wearing black tracksuits and white trainers.

“Our enquiries so far have established the area was busy at the time of the assault and witnessed by members of the public at the nearby bus stop. There was also a long traffic queue; motorists may have seen the assault or captured it on dash-cam.”

