Customers at a busy Edinburgh Wetherspoons pub have been left disappointed this week after it ran out of beer.

Punters at the pub at the Omni Centre were left miffed after draught beer such as Tennents, Coors and Carling were off due to issues with the cooling system. It's also understood an issue is being caused by pumps.

Draught has been off at the pub since Monday, May 29, leaving customers who headed to the pub for a pint on the bank holiday week high and dry. On Friday, June 2, staff said they had also run out of bottles of beer. It’s not confirmed when a delivery to top up bottle supplies will next be made.

Mike, a customer from Edinburgh, told the Evening News: “It’s a poor show when you can’t get a pint or even a bottle of beer at a pub. The fryer was also off so I couldn’t get a decent cooked breakfast today either. There hasn't been any beer for all of this week. It’s ridiculous on a bank holiday week and when the better weather has come in. I wanted to sit out with a nice cold one after the gym the other day. Today I came back and thought it’d be sorted. You’d think whatever the problem is it would be fixed in that time. It’s definitely put people off.”

Two of the pub chain’s venues in the Capital were ranked top of the table in countrywide ranking of all its venues this year. JD Wetherspoon spokesperson Eddie Gershon said: “We apologise wholeheartedly to customers for the issues at the pub this week with draught beer. We are doing our best to rectify it as soon as possible. While draught has been off bottles sold out quickly. A delivery is being made this morning of bottles that we hope will help alleviate the problem until we get draught up and running again. All other drinks should be available as normal.”