A drunk driver was caught by police after trying to flee from the scene of an accident.

Road policing officers shared a photo of a written-off vehicle with the front completely destroyed following a collision on the A90 roundabout at the slip road to the Queensferry Crossing on Saturday night.

Nightshift cops worked with the response team to apprehend the driver of the vehicle who is said to have left the scene before failing a roadside breath test. The vehicle was also found to have a bald tyre.

There were no injuries after the crash but officers stated that the driver could lose their license.

Taking to X, Road Police Scotland shared an image of the wrecked vehicle and said:

"Nightshift worked with response to apprehend the driver of this vehicle. The driver left the scene of an accident, failed the roadside breath test, had a bald tyre, wrote off their vehicle and could lose their licence. Luckily no one was injured.”