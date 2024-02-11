Edinburgh crime: 21-year-old man arrested following 'disturbance' at Peffermill Road
A man has been arrested following a disturbance at a property in Craigmillar.
Officers were called to an alleged disturbance at a property on Peffermill Road on Saturday, 10 February. around 8.50am in the morning.
Witnesses saw ‘armed’ cops standing guard outside a block of flats for several hours while several police vehicles and ambulances were spotted on the street. A 21-year-old man was arrested.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.50am on Saturday, 10 February, 2024, officers were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance in the Peffermill Road area of Edinburgh.
“Following enquiries a 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.”