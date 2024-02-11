News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: 21-year-old man arrested following 'disturbance' at Peffermill Road

Officers stood guard outside the flat for several hours.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 11th Feb 2024, 10:15 GMT
Updated 11th Feb 2024, 10:22 GMT
A man has been arrested following a disturbance at a property in Craigmillar.

Officers were called to an alleged disturbance at a property on Peffermill Road on Saturday, 10 February. around 8.50am in the morning.

Witnesses saw ‘armed’ cops standing guard outside a block of flats for several hours while several police vehicles and ambulances were spotted on the street. A 21-year-old man was arrested.

Police were called to a property on Peffermill Road following a disturbance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.50am on Saturday, 10 February, 2024, officers were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance in the Peffermill Road area of Edinburgh.

“Following enquiries a 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.”

