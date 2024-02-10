West Lothian crime: Police appeal as three-figure sum of cash stolen in Bathgate housebreaking
A three figure sum of cash was stolen after thieves smashed a window and broke into a house in Bathgate.
The theft occurred on the evening of Friday, 9 February, 2024 around 8.55pm at a house on Ballencrieff Mill. The owner who was not home at the time, was alerted by his alarm system to persons acting suspiciously.
Police were contacted and officers arrived at the house to find a window on the ground floor smashed. A three figure sum of cash was taken.
From enquiries carried out so far a blue Skoda Octavia was seen near the property around the time of the incident.
Police are appealing for information. Detective Sergeant Lisa Cairney from Livingston CID said: “We are appealing for anyone with information which could assist our investigation to come forward.
“In particular we would like to hear from anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue Skoda Octavia in the surrounding area on Friday evening.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3768 of Friday, 9 February, 2024.”