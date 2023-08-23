News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian for sale: Charming Lasswade two-bedroom flat in B-listed Georgian mansion conversion

Midlothian flat in 18th century mansion
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 09:12 BST

This two-bedroom Lasswade flat housed inside a magnificent B-listed Georgian mansion conversion is currently available at offers over £280,000.

Situated on an exclusive 4.5 acre plot and rarely available, 7 Midfield House is a desirable flat situated in a highly sought-after historic site. This grand property includes many period features including fireplaces and cornicing as well as high ceilings. While, the grounds are something to behold, including a mature arboretum and a serene walled garden.

For viewings, call 0131 253 2263.

Originally built in the 18th century, Midfield House became the home of local coal-baron James A. Hood (1859-1941). For a long time, Midfield House was a children’s home before being converted into period apartments in the late 1980s.

1. 7 Midfield House, Lasswade

The spacious living area, which is flooded in natural light through the large timber framed windows. The room offers excellent options for various furniture arrangements and the grand open fireplace provides a tasteful focal point.

2. Living room

Fully equipped kitchen with separate dining/home office space. This space offers the possibility to close off from the kitchen to become a third bedroom or home study. The kitchen is well equipped with gas hob, fan oven and free-standing storage and has been finished to a high standard.

3. Kitchen

The master bedroom features a beautifully restored fireplace and high moulded ceiling.

4. Bedroom 1

