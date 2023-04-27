This luxury and spacious two bedroom park home in Loanhead is currently on the market at offers over £120,000.
This out of the ordinary property at 1 Spruce Walk, Nivensknowe Park, includes a three-piece modern bathroom suite, fully equipped attractive kitchen and two good sized double bedrooms. In addition, the property has excellent storage space and is expected to be of particular interest to the market as such early viewing is recommended. You can view the property by registering with McEwan Fraser.
1. 1 Spruce Walk, Nivensknowe Park
The spacious two-bedroom park home in The Nivensknowe Park site at Straiton, near Loanhead. Photo: ESPC
2. Living room
The spacious living area which is dual aspect and faces south, meaning it benefits from sun all year round. The living room also provides access to the terrace area overlooking the well-maintained garden grounds. Photo: ESPC
3. Dining area
The dining area in the park home, perfect for family meals and having people over for dinner. Photo: ESPC
4. Kitchen
Fully equipped kitchen which is modern and well maintained with electric hob and fan oven. accessed from the kitchen is the porch area which could be used for a multitude of things and has previously been used as dining space. Photo: ESPC