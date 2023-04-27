This luxury and spacious two bedroom park home in Loanhead is currently on the market at offers over £120,000.

This out of the ordinary property at 1 Spruce Walk, Nivensknowe Park, includes a three-piece modern bathroom suite, fully equipped attractive kitchen and two good sized double bedrooms. In addition, the property has excellent storage space and is expected to be of particular interest to the market as such early viewing is recommended. You can view the property by registering with McEwan Fraser.