Midlothian property: Luxury two bedroom park home in Nivensknowe Park in Loanhead for sale

Park life in Loanhead

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 27th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

This luxury and spacious two bedroom park home in Loanhead is currently on the market at offers over £120,000.

This out of the ordinary property at 1 Spruce Walk, Nivensknowe Park, includes a three-piece modern bathroom suite, fully equipped attractive kitchen and two good sized double bedrooms. In addition, the property has excellent storage space and is expected to be of particular interest to the market as such early viewing is recommended. You can view the property by registering with McEwan Fraser.

The spacious two-bedroom park home in The Nivensknowe Park site at Straiton, near Loanhead.

1. 1 Spruce Walk, Nivensknowe Park

The spacious two-bedroom park home in The Nivensknowe Park site at Straiton, near Loanhead.

The spacious living area which is dual aspect and faces south, meaning it benefits from sun all year round. The living room also provides access to the terrace area overlooking the well-maintained garden grounds.

2. Living room

The spacious living area which is dual aspect and faces south, meaning it benefits from sun all year round. The living room also provides access to the terrace area overlooking the well-maintained garden grounds.

The dining area in the park home, perfect for family meals and having people over for dinner.

3. Dining area

The dining area in the park home, perfect for family meals and having people over for dinner.

Fully equipped kitchen which is modern and well maintained with electric hob and fan oven. accessed from the kitchen is the porch area which could be used for a multitude of things and has previously been used as dining space.

4. Kitchen

Fully equipped kitchen which is modern and well maintained with electric hob and fan oven. accessed from the kitchen is the porch area which could be used for a multitude of things and has previously been used as dining space.

