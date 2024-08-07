"Pathhead Will Always Be My Home": Local Resident Finds Dream House in West Path Development

Born and raised in Pathhead, Helen and her husband ventured to foreign shores shortly after marrying, spending over a decade living in Canada. When it came to the decision of where was best to raise their family, the pair knew it was time to relocate back to the village where Helen grew up.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Forbes and her family have found their perfect home in Muir Homes' West Path development, right in the heart of the beloved Midlothian village of Pathhead.

Born and raised in Pathhead, Helen and her husband ventured to foreign shores shortly after marrying, spending over a decade living in Canada. When it came to the decision of where was best to raise their family, the pair knew it was time to relocate back to the village where Helen grew up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pathhead will always be home to me," Helen said. "I loved the experience of living in Canada, but when it came to raising my family, I knew we had to come back to Pathhead. It’s a friendly village with lovely schools and a great community. There are lots of things for people of all ages. For raising my boys, it was perfect. They got to have a proper village experience, with tons of outdoor space to grow and explore, while also living just a stone's throw from the capital. There is something special about this village—people who live in Pathhead never want to leave. My brother still lives in the house he was born in!"

Helen Forbes with Muir Homes' site managers, Ross and Fraser

Pathhead is renowned for its friendly atmosphere, excellent schools, and vibrant community activities suitable for all ages. Helen’s sons enjoyed a childhood rich with outdoor adventures and a close-knit community spirit, elements that continue to define village life.

With all three sons now grown, Helen decided it was time for a change from their family home, opting to swap the renovated cottage she raised her children in for a more modern home.

Helen said: "We first heard about The West Path development just from living locally. I had been thinking about making a change and decided to have a look at the show home. We fell in love straight away. My husband is a joiner by trade and he can be very hard to impress when it comes to quality. I used to joke that he was on a mission to point out faults at every show home we went to. However, we were both very impressed by the show home for The West Path. Everything was very high quality and finished beautifully. We knew from the minute we stepped in the door that this was the one for us," Helen said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen’s move was supported by the Muir Homes team at West Path. "Ross and Fraser from Muir Homes have been brilliant in supporting the move. Nothing was any bother to them," Helen said. "I think that’s the beauty of working with a family-run business—the way they handle things is in a different league."

The West Path Show Home

Helen praises the buying process, particularly the Sales Advisor Charlotte, who made them feel at ease from the start. "Charlotte was so inviting, no pressure—just helpful and lovely. Moving into a new build for the first time, I thought there would be a rush to get the sale finalised. But she seemed just as invested in us finding our dream houses. It made me feel very at ease. Everything was smooth—even when there was a delay in the buying process on our side—she was so understanding and helped us along the way," she recalls.

Helen, her husband, and youngest son have now made the move into a stylish 4-bedroom Dean housetype, a spacious home that seamlessly blends with the idyllic surroundings of Pathhead.

On the design of her new home, Helen said: "The number one thing to me was the amount of space we have. With our son being part of the move, it was technically two full homes coming into one. There is a generous front hall with a gorgeous staircase included. It feels modern, but it still has some traditional touches that make it feel like a proper home—perfect for our needs," Helen describes. "The garden was landscaped for us coming in, and the garage has enough space for a utility room and car. They haven’t skimped on anything—the finishes are gorgeous. My husband can be very sceptical, but it’s passed the test!

"I would 100% recommend Muir Homes as a homebuilder. The team is fabulous and easy to deal with," Helen said, praising the smooth transition and quality craftsmanship of their new home.