Places for People (PFP) has completed the acquisition of land at Beat Street East, part of the wider Edinburgh Park masterplan, in a move that will deliver 160 affordable homes.

The development, which will include a mix of social rent and mid-market rent properties, is the social enterprise’s second major land deal in the city in 2025, following its acquisition of Redheughs earlier this year.

Located to the west of the city with excellent transport links including tram and rail connections, the ‘Beat Street East’ site forms part of the affordable housing provision for Edinburgh Park. The site will be developed and owned by Places for People Scotland, part of the PFP Group, and will benefit from Scottish Government grant funding.

This acquisition builds on PFP’s ongoing investment in Edinburgh, which includes the delivery of 377 new homes at The Engine Yard as well as the developer’s planned 1,300 homes at Redheughs Village. This activity underlines PFP’s “ongoing commitment to support the city’s efforts to address acute housing needs with high-quality, affordable new homes”.

An artist's impression of the Beat Street East development at Edinburgh Park. | Places for People

In addition to vital new housing, the Beat Street East project will also include landscaping, green courtyards and accessible housing.

Colin Jack, regional managing director for Scotland at Places for People Developments, said: “Beat Street East is a vital addition to our growing portfolio of developments in Edinburgh. We are committed to tackling the city’s housing needs and delivering well-designed, affordable homes in thriving, connected neighbourhoods.

“As a social enterprise, we reinvest our profits to create long-term value for communities, and we are already making a tangible impact in Edinburgh through our community hub, tool library, and the regeneration of local housing stock.”

The Beat Street East project will be delivered in partnership with Parabola, the landowner and master planner behind Edinburgh Park, and the City of Edinburgh Council. The land has planning permission in place and PfP expect work to start on site in August 2025.

Another look at the proposed new homes at Edinburgh Park. | Places for People

Tony Hordon, managing director at Parabola, said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Places for People to deliver much-needed affordable housing at Edinburgh Park. The Beat Street East site forms an integral part of the wider vision for a connected, inclusive and sustainable new district for Edinburgh.

“Ensuring that high-quality affordable homes are embedded within the masterplan is central to our ambition to create a vibrant and balanced community. We look forward to seeing this next phase of the development take shape.”

PfP’s development activity in Edinburgh brings wider benefits beyond housing delivery. Colin added: “By investing in underused sites and introducing new affordable homes in well-connected locations, PFP is helping to meet urgent housing need while relieving pressure on existing infrastructure.

“Our community-focused model also ensures support services and facilities are put in place to help people thrive.”