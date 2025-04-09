Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been approved to build 141 new Edinburgh homes with 35 per cent affordable housing at Turnhouse, despite 19 objections.

Plans for the erection of 141 new homes and associated landscaping, drainage, and infrastructure works on land at Turnhouse Road were approved by the council’s Development Management Sub-committee on April 3.

The site, located to the south of Turnhouse Road and north of the rail line, is former agricultural land but has been lying vacant for a number of years, with some of the initial infrastructure works already in place for the wider West Craigs masterplan development.

As part of the plans, the applicant, Miller Homes, has agreed to contribute more than £4 million towards school infrastructure and £239,715 for transport infrastructure. As well as a healthcare contribution of £237,231.

The site of the proposed 141 new homes at Turnhouse Road, opposite the golf club, with Edinburgh Airport in the distance. | Google Maps

Recommending approval of the plans, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposal demonstrates compliance with the requirements of the development plan by delivering a well-designed proposal of appropriate density and scale at an allocated housing site.

“The proposal integrates well with the surrounding area and is well co-ordinated with the rest of the HSG 19 housing development that is underway in this evolving part of the city.

“The proposal demonstrates that subject to making required developer contributions it accords with the development principles for City Plan 2030 Place Policy 22 and provides a good mix of housing for future residents including 35 per cent affordable housing.

“The provision of private and communal open space is in accordance with public realm while the landscape proposal will contribute positively to a sense of place and deliver biodiversity enhancement to the site.”

In the planning documents, the applicant’s agent EMA Architecture said: “The proposed development is in a high accessible location close to public transport links and major centres for retail and employment. It will extend an existing 4m wide active travel link which will encourage walking and wheeling.

“The tree planting and hedgerow provision on the proposed development will be significantly in excess of what is required to replace what is lost and therefore will contribute to biodiversity improvements.

“The mix of properties strikes an appropriate balance between meeting the highest volume of need, which is for smaller properties, while also providing larger terraced three-bedroom homes.

“This addresses a clear gap in provision given the housing emergency Edinburgh is experiencing. The proposals include a wide range of houses including apartments, terraces, semi and detached houses.

“The benefits of new supply extend beyond improvements in affordability. The most immediate impact is that the chain of moves set off by a new home can enable several households to move to a better-quality home, or one that better matches their preferences, even if it costs more than their previous home.

“The proposed development would enhance residential amenity developing a vacant area of land, extending the active travel link along the north of the site and providing an attractive new development with soft landscaping and tree planting.

“The proposals accommodate on-site open space and will sustain and support local infrastructure and services in the wider area e.g. parks, leisure facilities and community facilities. It will also create an active travel link, contributing to the master planning of the wider area.”

There were 19 objections to these plans, citing concerns about drainage, local infrastructure and traffic congestion.

One objector said: “This whole area of Turnhouse is currently undergoing such a massive development and reconstruction which on completion will ultimately lead to a huge increase in residents, cars, traffic, demand for public services, public transport and utilities.

“Traffic is above capacity at present and traffic jams a constant daily problem at exit points from Turnhouse Road, and Craigs Road. This is a well noted and documented issue.

“When these houses are occupied this problem will increase. Where is the masterplan for dealing with these issues? When will the road networks be improved?”

Another said: “The development of the Turnhouse area is disgusting in what has been achieved to date. I object to the quantity of houses already constructed and to any more that are to be considered.

“There are ill considered road layouts with busy, heavy vehicles travelling at excessive speeds through areas that are near to play parks and a school.”

Another objector added: “The drainage from new developments here already means that the water level in the Almond river where the discharge is rises considerably causing flooding.”

Another view of the proposed 141 homes development at Turnhouse. | Google Maps

Proposed access to the site is taken from one point on Turnhouse Road which caters for pedestrians, active travel and vehicles. Further access for vehicles to neighbouring land that is currently under development is proposed at two points at the eastern southeastern boundary.

The mix of housing is as follow: 92 private houses: − two-bedroom x 19, − three-bedroom x 23, − four-bedroom x 37 − five-bedroom x 13. And for the 49 affordable housing units: − two-bedroom x 37, (26 flats and 11 terraces) − three-bedroom x 12, (terraces only).

Conditions added to the approval of these plans include that a site survey must be carried out, as well as noise mitigation measures. And the development shall not commence until a Bird Hazard Management Plan has been submitted to and approved in writing by the Planning Authority.