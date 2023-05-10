A church near Kelso believed to date back to the 12th century is up for sale at offers over £145,000, presenting a unique development opportunity with generous internal accommodation.
Smailholm Kirk has endearing and intriguing historical features such as the laird’s loft and original features such as arches, stain glass window and pipe organ. The property includes vehicle access with private parking and a driveway.
1. Time for church
Beautifully positioned within the sought-after village of Smailhom, Smailholm Kirk offers a unique and rare opportunity for those looking to purchase an iconic and historic building. Any potential buyer doesn't need to continue using the building as a church, but it can be converted into a commercial opportunity such as a shop or a cafe. Photo: ESPC
2. Rural setting
The position of Smailholm truly offers the best of both worlds; central to the rest of The Scottish Borders but also within a short drive of the rail line at Tweedbank which makes this property ideally suited for those that commute daily to Edinburgh. Photo: ESPC
3. Historic
Avoiding demolition after the reformation, Smailholm Kirk is steeped in history and believed to date back to the 12th Century. Photo: ESPC
4. Changes
Dating back to the 12th century, part of original layout still remains but was altered during the 17th century in accordance with the needs of reformed workship with the creation of a gallery or laird’s loft, where the local landlowner and his family sat, separated from the other parishioners. In 1820 and 1907 the kirk was later altered. Photo: ESPC