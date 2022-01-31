The availability of homes on the Inner Hebridean isle, which has a population of around 160, has been a major problem for a number of years.

Islanders believe their community will be boosted by the community-led development of five homes and five self-build plots in main village of Inverarish.

The project is being led by Raasay Development Trust (RDT) with support from the Communities Housing Trust (CHT).

The view from the proposed site on Raasay is stunning.

It will include two homes for social rent with Lochalsh & Skye Housing Association, and three community-owned homes for affordable rent with RDT. There will also be five affordable self-build plots, two with RDT and three with CHT. All the plots will be discounted through the Rural Housing Burden, which assures affordability in perpetuity for the local community.

Raasay, which means ‘Island of Roe Deer’, lies between Skye and the mainland. It is separated from Skye by the Sound of Raasay and from Applecross by the Inner Sound. It is most famous for being the birthplace of Gaelic poet Sorley MacLean. It now has a thriving distillery and has recently been the location for the Channel 4 programme SAS: Are You Tough Enough?

New employment opportunities has led to an increase of demand for affordable housing. A recent review of the Highland Housing Registers demand and supply tool indicated that at least 32 people are on the waiting list with Raasay as a preferred choice.

The new homes on Raasay will have a spectacular setting.

Chair of Raasay Development Trust, Iain Hector Ross said: "Raasay has a clear and present need for new affordable housing stock to meet the growing demand from young islanders choosing to stay and others wanting to move to the island for increasing work opportunities. We are fortunate that the island is enjoying an era of growing economic confidence and opportunity, where young people now see a long-term future for themselves here. Quality housing is vital to support that future and we hope that the delivery of these new homes is just the first step towards providing every young islander with an affordable option."

To express interest in the homes or self-build plots, please register your details at: www.chtrust.co.uk/future-opportunities.html

