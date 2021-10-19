Revealed: How new homes planned for Edinburgh's £1.3 billion Granton Waterfront project will look

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Cruden Building, part of the Cruden Group, has been appointed by council chiefs to deliver the design of this new landmark project, working alongside team of designers.

The new proposals will see the site transformed with a mix of net zero carbon affordable and mid-market rent properties. The project will also see a new football pavilion as a new home for Craigroyston Community Youth Football Club.

An artist's impression of the finished homes at Granton Waterfront

Architects Smith Scott Mullan have designed this low-car development to give priority to private, shared and public green space and have considered the existing mature landscape and the site’s location on the edge of the Green Belt. There will be four-storey blocks facing a large communal green space at the centre to form a focus point for the emerging community, with three-storey colony-style family homes to the north of the development.

The net zero carbon homes will see residents benefit from improved energy efficiency. The development will have an abundance of high quality green space and links to the promenade and shoreline.

In addition to delivering the project, Cruden Building will provide a range of community benefits for surrounding residents including apprenticeships and mentoring programmes as well as supporting local organisations.

Proposed plan for the Silverlea element of the project

Edinburgh City Council’s convener of Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work, councillor Kate Campbell said: “Granton is a site of national importance – recognised by the Scottish Government as strategically significant.

"To us it’s an opportunity to provide a large number of the much-needed affordable homes, and to open up a beautiful part of our city’s waterfront for our residents to enjoy and build a thriving community.

“We’re making these new homes sustainable, so they are more cost efficient and comfortable to live in. This helps us to tackle poverty by making the running costs of a home more affordable as well as helping us meet our targets to tackle climate change. These homes will also sit within a neighbourhood of communal leisure spaces that will bring people together and foster wellbeing and spaces for the community to strengthen bonds and build relationships.”

She added: “The Siverlea housing and community development is just one part of the wider £1.3bn Granton Waterfront project - a new coastal town bringing 3,500 new homes, a school, medical centre, new cycling and walking routes and enhanced sustainable transport connections with the city, making a significant contribution to Edinburgh’s target to become a net zero carbon city by 2030.

The project will deliver a number of different styles of home.

“Appointing Cruden Building as our design partner means we can move on to the next stage of this development, not only building much needed affordable homes, but delivering benefits to the wider community through job opportunities and lending support to local groups as our economy recovers from the challenges of the pandemic.”

Allan Callaghan, Managing Director of Cruden Building, described the site as a ‘landmark’ development.

He added: “This is an important step forward which will deliver one of the first net zero carbon home initiatives to the capital.

"This important new housing development is firmly focused on placemaking and designing homes for the future.”

Phased construction is expected to commence next year subject to consent.

